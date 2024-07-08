bet365 bonus code: Latest offer details, how to claim signup bonus

Lock in one of two offers for Monday's MLB action on bet365. Activate the bet365 bonus code STARXLM to trigger a "Bet $5, Get $150″ promotion or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for your initial cash wager. Bet365 will deliver $150 in bonus bets after a $5+ bet or up to $1,000 in bonus bets after a loss.

bet365 BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: STARXL 21+ only. NC only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

Either bet365 offer is suitable for Monday's MLB slate. Target a run line, moneyline, or player prop and get $150 in bonus bets, up to $1K back in bonuses, and any potential cash profit. New players can also wager on non-MLB markets, including Copa America and Wimbledon.

Bet365 Bonus Code STARXLM Secures $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

New users have two options after signing up for bet365. The first is a no-brainer "Bet $5, Get $150″ offer. Bet as little as $5 on any game, and bet365 will issue $150 in bonus bets no matter what. The odds and outcome impact a cash payout, but the $150 bonus is guaranteed with the code STARXLM.

Option No. 2, the First Bet Safety Net, is perfect for bettors seeking more substantial payouts. Risk up to $1,000 on your first bet, and bet365 will return your stake in bonus bets after a loss. A larger wager means more cash after a win, though even a loss gives users bonus bets to restore their bankroll.

Register with bet365 Bonus Code STARXLM

Potential players must follow a few basic requirements before activating their preferred welcome offer. First, utilize the bet365 bonus code STARXLM to qualify for either promotion. Next, verify your legal playing area and complete the necessary fields for registration, including name, residential address, and birthday.

After setting up the account, bet365 requires a cash deposit worth at least $10. Players can use credit/debit cards, online banking, or another secure payment method. Once that's done, place $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets or up to $1,000 for the First Bet Safety Net.

Bet365 offers these promotions to new customers in AZ, CO, IN, IA, KY, LA, NJ, NC, OH, and VA.

Daily Promos on bet365 App

Every bet365 customer can take advantage of the site's in-app offers. Claim either welcome promo before opting into Monday's limited-time deals.

For example, bet365 offers a 30% profit boost on MLB Same Game Parlays. It also has an "Early Payout Offer" for MLB moneylines, which settles a bet as a win if the team leads by 5+ runs at any stage, regardless of the final score. Finally, bet365′s "Parlay Boost" increases the potential payout on an eligible MLB parlay by up to 70%.

Check out bet365′s "Bet Boosts" for props and parlays with pre-enhanced betting odds. One Bet Boost places +600 odds (prev. +542) on no runs in the first inning (NRFI) for Twins-White Sox, Rangers-Angels, and Braves-Diamondbacks.

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code STARXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.