Best Weekend of Winter? Continued Quiet Weather

Twin Cities Snow Summary

It's been a snowy start to the year with more than 15" of snow falling at the MSP Airport, which is more than 1 foot above average and the snowiest start to any January on record (through January 7th). We've also picked up more than 48" of snow this season, which is more than 27" above average and good enough for the 3rd snowiest start to any season on record (since July 1st).

Snow Depth

As of Friday, January 6th, the MSP Airport recorded 16" of snow on the ground. Interestingly, this tied for the 3rd greatest snow depth on record for January 6th! Cross country and snowmobile trails have been very busy this weekend and will likely be busy again on Sunday with all this fresh snow.

January Snowfall

Here's how much snow we've seen across the region so far this January. More than a foot has fallen through the first 7 days in the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Sioux Falls, all of which are nearly a foot above normal so far.

Seasonal Snowfall

Taking a look at snowfall since July 1st, many locations have seen above average amounts so far this season, but folks from near Sioux Falls to the Twin Cities and towards Duluth are nearly 20" to 30" above average through July 7th.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Sunday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Sunday, January 7th shows quiet weather again with a high approaching 20F. Sunny skies with light southerly winds will make for a fairly enjoyable early/mid January day.

Weather Outlook on Sunday

Temps across the region on Sunday will warm into the 20s across much of the state, which will be a little closer to average across the southern half of the state. Folks in northern Minnesota will be nearly +5F to +10F above average.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The weather outlook through the day Sunday will be quite chilly in the morning with starting in the single digits. Sunny skies will persist throughout much of the day with temps warming to around 20F with a southwesterly wind around 20mph.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

Feels like temps through the day Sunday will be a bit colder in the morning with subzero readings through mid morning. We'll finally climb into the mid teens through the afternoon, which will require an extra layer if you're planning any outdoor time.

Weather Outlook

After our messy snowstorm earlier this week, things will be pretty quiet over the next several days. We may not see any precipitation until later next week as temperatures gradual warm back to the freezing more or better. Enjoy the quiet weather while you can!

Minimal Precipitation Ahead

Things will be rather quiet over the next several days with minimal precipitation potential through next week. Enjoy the quieter weather while you can!

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next 5 days shows slightly cooler temps through the weekend, but we'll get back to if not slightly above average into early next week.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook through next week looks fairly quiet with temps running a little closer to or slightly above average. Looking ahead, we don't have any major storm systems to contend with, so you can put away the snow shovels for the time being...

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows cooler temps in place through the weekend with a gradual warming trend into the 2nd week of January. We may see a few days with highs at or above the freezing mark once again.

850mb Temperature Anomaly

After a brief cool spell this weekend, it appears that temperatures will return to above average levels for many locations east of the Rockies as we head into mid month.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temperatures across much of the nation, especially east of the Rockies.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across parts of the nation. The most active areas look to be found in the Western US and also in the Northeast.

Best Weekend of Winter? Continued Quiet Weather

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas

If you listen closely, you can hear the sound of Minnesotans breathing a sigh of relief after shoveling nearly 2 to 3 feet of snow since mid December. It may be hard to believe, but the MSP Airport has already measured more than 48 inches of snow this season, which is the 3rd snowiest start to any season on record and only a few inches away from our seasonal average of 52 inches. Good grief!

Needless to say, we're all tired and weary after the latest wintry onslaught, but outdoor enthusiasts are ecstatic! It's been a while since we've had this much snow on the ground across the state. Cross country and snowmobile trails are busy. Sledding hills and outdoor rinks are packed. This could arguably be the nicest weekend of winter, enjoy!

Sunny skies and slightly below average temperatures today give way to more clouds and brief afternoon thaws this week. I could see a few flurries up north on Thursday, but extended weather models keep us free of shoveling duties until further notice.

Happy National Bubble Bath Day, you deserve it!

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Blue sky & very bright. Winds: SW 5. High: 23.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Winds: SW 5. Low: 13.

MONDAY: Milder with more clouds. Winds: SSE 5. High: 30.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. No shoveling duties. Winds: NNE 5. Wake-up: 21. High: 31.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Brief afternoon thaw. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 25. High: 34.

THURSDAY: AM Fog. Cloudy skies. Snow north. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 28. High: 32.

FRIDAY: More sun. Slightly cooler. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 21. High: 27.

SATURDAY: Breezy south winds. Still quiet. Winds: SSE 10-20. Wake-up: 16. High: 28.

This Day in Weather History

January 8th

1902: A January Thaw occurs across Minnesota. The Twin Cities experience a high of 46 degrees.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

January 8th

Average High: 24F (Record: 54F set in 2003)

Average Low: 9F (Record: -30F set in 1875)

Record Rainfall: 0.33" set in 1875

Record Snowfall: 3.0" set in 2015

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 8th

Sunrise: 7:49am

Sunset: 4:49pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 59 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +1 Minutes & 20 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 12 minutes

Moon Phase for January 8th at Midnight

2.3 Days After Full "Wolf" Moon

"January 6th (5:08 p.m. CST) - Throughout cold January nights, the howling of wolves could be heard around villages in both Europe and America, so the January Full Moon became widely known as the Wolf Moon. Alternative Names: Chinese: Holiday Moon; Celtic: Quiet Moon; Cherokee: Cold Moon; Southern Hemisphere: Hay Moon, Buck Moon, Thunder Moon, Mead Moon"

National High Temps on Sunday

Temperatures across the nation on Sunday will be a little closer to average with the exception of the High Plains, where readings will be nearly +10F above average. Showers and thunderstorms will be found across the Southern US with locally heavy rainfall, while widespread Pacific moisture will spread into the Western US.

National Weather Outlook Sunday

The weather outlook for Sunday shows an area of low pressure moving through the Tennessee Valley with scattered storms and locally heavy rainfall through the Southern US. On the northern edge of this system, there could be a light rain snow mix across parts of the Ohio Valley. Meanwhile, areas of rain and snow continue in the Western US with more on the way through next week!

National Weather Outlook

A weak storm system will continue to push east through the Mid-Atlantic States on Sunday with areas of rain and snow. Meanwhile a much larger storm system in the Western US will impact some of the same areas that have been dealing with flooding rains and mountain snow.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows pockets of heavy rainfall from the Coastal Bend of Texas through the Lower Mississippi Valley and into the Tennessee Valley through the weekend heady. There may also be some heavier stuff through the Mid-Atlantic Region. The heaviest and most widespread precipitation will be found in the Western US, where several inches of liquid can't be ruled out through next week. Flooding concerns will remain elevated in the areas, especially in areas that have seen flooding in recent days.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), heavy snow will be found across much of the high elevations in the Western US. Some locations in the Sierra Nevada Range could see more than 100" through early next week!

Climate Stories

"Good News Stories from around the world in 2022"

"We've come to the end of another year. Amidst more dragging of the feet on climate issues by governments and corporations, we have had some notable wins in the climate and environmental justice space to inspire us to stay strong and hopeful in our fight for a better, greener, and fairer world for all. Greenpeace has been urging governments to take action to stop the launch of deep sea mining, a destructive extractive industry that would threaten the ocean and the lives and livelihoods of those who depend on it. This year, in a win for ocean protection, several countries gave their support for a ban on deep sea mining. After campaigning by Greenpeace and allies, Aotearoa New Zealand has called for a global moratorium while Germany has called for a precautionary pause. At COP27, French president Emmanuel Macron announced that he supports a ban on deep sea mining. At the International Seabed Authority (ISA) meeting in Kingston, Jamaica, in November, more countries from the Pacific, Latin America, and Europe called for a precautionary pause, moratorium, or a complete ban."

See more from Greenpeace HERE:

"Wild Weather Swings Are Robbing California of Its Trees"

"Pounding rainstorms following an epic drought leave thousands of broken trees that batter roads, levees and neighborhoods. The coast redwood crashed through the roof and into Nicole Valentine's bedroom while she was away at a party, trying to ignore the powerful storms that were hammering Northern California with fierce winds and rain. On the phone, her neighbor was almost incoherent. "She's like, 'A tree just fell on your house! I smell gas! I called 911!'" Ms. Valentine, a mother of two and a lawyer in Sacramento, said. "I said, 'Wait — what?' Thank goodness no one was at home but our labradoodle, Charlie. My husband ran home immediately." In the days since that call on New Year's Eve, cumulative storms have pummeled California — and Ms. Valentine and her family have huddled in an Airbnb with Charlie, who survived unharmed. As they have tried to schedule insurance adjusters, versions of their terrifying experience have proliferated across the nation's most populous state."

See more from NYTimes HERE:

"Scientists Report a Dramatic Drop in the Extent of Antarctic Sea Ice"

"Links between global warming and the decline of sea ice in the Southern Ocean are still unclear, but climate can't be ruled out as a driver. The new year started with the familiar refrain of climate extremes, as scientists with the National Snow and Ice Data Center reported Jan. 3 that the sea ice around Antarctica dropped to its lowest extent on record for early January. "The current low sea ice extent … is extreme, and frankly we are working to understand it," said Antarctica expert Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist with the Earth Science and Observation Center at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Scambos said the sea ice extent is about 270,000 square miles less than the previous low, set in 2018. That's an area just a bit bigger than Texas, and the measurements reflect a persistent, strong trend toward lower-than-average Antarctic sea ice extent that started in 2016 and shows no signs of letting up, he added."

See more from Inside Climate News HERE:

