The holiday season and weeks thereafter are the best time to get a good price on a new TV. These days, most new TVs come equipped with smart capabilities, allowing you to access streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+.

Our reviews take smart TV systems into account, but we think picture quality for the money is usually more important when buying a new TV.

Below is CNET's pick for the best smart TV overall. See the complete list at CNET.com.

TCL QM8

CNET TAKE: TCL has topped our list of the best TVs for the past few years but the TCL QM8 is something different, and even better than before. In our comparison tests it stood out with superior brightness and impact while still maintaining excellent contrast, a combination no other TV could match at this price — $900. The key is mini-LED tech and well-implemented full-array local dimming. It also has a sleek design with a center-mount stand. The operating system is Google TV, which we don't like as much as Roku TV, but it's still a solid smart TV. This model replaces the TCL 6-Series Roku TV from last year.

The main downside of the TCL QM8 is that it's only available in large sizes (65 inches and up). If you're looking for a 55-inch TV, we recommend the Hisense U8K instead.

Pros

Relatively affordable.

Excellent overall image quality.

Cons

Not as accurate as some competitors.

CNET.com