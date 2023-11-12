Smart speakers are affordable and versatile.

They enable to you listen to your favorite tracks and podcasts and control your compatible devices with nothing but your voice. You can give commands and ask questions via a smart assistant, without having to press a button.

At CNET, we've considered all the important smart device features, from sound quality to the ease of installing multiple speakers. Here's the best smart speaker overall.

Amazon Echo (4th gen)

CNET TAKE: We give the smart-home edge in the best smart speaker category to Amazon, thanks to Alexa and the $100, fourth-generation Amazon Echo.

The latest Echo (not to be confused with the fifth-gen Echo Dot or Echo Pop) combines the usual Alexa smarts with a speaker that sounds great, and it has a built-in Zigbee radio, too. That's a nice inclusion that'll let you connect Zigbee lights, locks, sensors and other devices to your setup without need for a separate hub device.

The Echo is even useful while you're away, as Alexa can send alerts if your smart speaker's microphones detect the sound of glass breaking or a smoke alarm.

But what really helps the Echo clinch first place is its sound quality — this speaker offers loud, room-filling sound with plenty of clarity and bass control. While there are even better-sounding speakers, such as the Sonos Era 100 and the Echo Studio, neither can beat the price of the Echo.

