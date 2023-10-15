If you're looking for something cheap and basic to get online and do general day-to-day stuff and productivity tasks, then a Chromebook might be a good option for you. They tend to be cheaper, they're generally more lightweight and many of them are touchscreen-enabled. That said, you should be aware that they run on ChromeOS rather than Windows, so it might take a bit of adjustment, although it's a perfect device if you're already in the Google ecosystem.

Here is CNET's pick for the best Chromebook overall, but for more options visit cnet.com.

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

CNET TAKE: Most Chromebooks fall below $500, and for general use, they're all that most people will need. However, Google's ChromeOS is capable of doing much more than it could more than a decade ago when it first appeared. Consider this HP Dragonfly Pro the MacBook Pro of Chromebooks: beautiful design, excellent display, keyboard and touchpad and enough processing power to take advantage of today's ChromeOS features. And if you're an Android phone user, it's the perfect companion. But it is $1,000, and for many, its features might be overkill. It makes more sense for its target audience of always-connected freelancers and contract workers who'll use it day in and day out.

Pros:

Gorgeous design

Roomy, high-res and bright display

Solid performance

Cons:

Pricey among Chromebooks

Previous-gen Intel silicon

Pen not included

CNET.com