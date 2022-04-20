Best Buy has made it easier to get rid of an old television, computer or other unwanted electronic device with the debut of its e-waste pick-up service that would allow for items to be collected from customers homes and then recycled.

Starting this month, consumers can make a request online for pickup and recycling of electronics like major appliances, computer monitors, select fitness equipment and more through the Best Buy Standalone Haul-Away service.

Best Buy will haul two large products along with an unlimited amount of select smaller products like laptops, cameras, and cords per pickup. The Haul-Away service is available for $199.99 per pickup or $159.99 for customers who have Best Buy Totaltech membership.

"We feel we have an important role to play in helping our planet, including being there for the entire lifecycle of a product," Tim Dunn, Best Buy's head of environmental sustainability, said in a statement.

Best Buy already offers in-store recycling of up to three electronics a day for free and is the country's largest retail collector of e-waste. Since 2009, it has helped customers recycle more than 2 billion pounds of electronics and appliances.

Best Buy takes electronics items for recycling whether or not they were purchased from it.