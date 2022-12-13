A Christmas tree made up of modular LED light panels. A television that is set up as an art canvas and rotating digital picture frame.

TikTok star Noah Schnacky and his family of influencers gave a tour of their home full of tech gadgets Monday night as online viewers tagged along via livestream.

What made the broadcast a little different than most is that all of the items were available at Best Buy with viewers able to add them to their virtual carts as they watched.

It was the first time that live commerce platform TalkShopLive allowed customers the option to pick up products in store that they purchased online during the livestream.

TalkShopLive said Monday's event was the first instance in which in-store pickup was offered on a live shopping platform that was embeddable anywhere on the web.

"We constantly strive to innovate solutions for retailers and brands to connect their live shopping experiences with physical shopping experiences," Bryan Moore, CEO of TalkShopLive, said in a statement.

TalkShopLive said it chose to launch its in-store pickup feature with Best Buy because of its "longstanding relationship." The Richfield-based retailer was the first big name to participate in TalkShopLive.

TalkShopLive is a livestreaming online network in which sellers showcase their products via live shows. Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have channels on the platform, where celebrities like Alicia Keys, Drew Barrymore, and Meghan Trainor have been featured.

About 8,000 people have viewed the livestream featuring Schnacky, who has 8 million followers on TikTok .

On Monday, Schnacky and his friends promoted several electronics around their house including Amazon Echo speakers, Fujifilm instant cameras, and kits of Nanoleaf LED light panels.

Schnacky and his crew cheered as they were read what people bought during the livestream. They encouraged viewers to try the store pick-up option.

"That's really crazy for Christmas especially because it means it's not too late," Schnacky said. "Like if you want to buy any of these items, there's a good chance you can pick them up at your local store after you've purchased them, which means that you can get them in time for Christmas."

Best Buy has continued to try different ways to engage with customers and allow them to shop such as through a virtual store that connects customers with online experts. It has also redesigned 40 stores to customers of them more in-store experiences.

About 70% of Best Buy's customers shop in stores now. And about half of its customers who make a digital purchase go to a store to pick it up, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry told investment analysts last month.