The lines didn't snake along the parking lots like game system drops on a Black Friday, but make no mistake. The launch of Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft's new AI-powered laptops, this week signified the beginning of a potential electronics renaissance for Best Buy.

The Richfield-based electronics chain has the widest assortment of Copilots in the country saw its stock hit a 52-week high on Tuesday, the day the computers were available, as investors jumped on the AI bandwagon. There are high hopes the technology could be the right shot in the arm for Best Buy, which has struggled to reverse sales declines for the past two years.

"It can do everything from take a stick figure and make it into a beautiful drawing, all the way to some of the productivity tools we're all getting used to — write your emails, write your thank you, write your polite decline," said CEO Corie Barry while talking about the new AI-enhanced laptops during Oppenheimer's annual virtual conference last week. "All of those things will just become more ubiquitous. And this is the sweet spot for us is this really net new innovation."

Best Buy, like many retailers, has been struggling as sales dropped from pandemic highs when people were hungry to stock their homes with stuff. No truly significant upgrades to phones and gaming systems in the past few years didn't help.

In a note to investors this week, Michael Lasser, a Minneapolis-based retail analyst for UBS Global Research, called Best Buy shares "fully charged" for a rally due to a multitude of factors including the Copilot+ computers. Not only do Copilots have AI functions, but their battery life and processing speed are also supposed to be ahead of comparable models, Lasser said.

Global tech market analysis firm Canalys predicts that by 2025 AI-capable computers will be mainstream and in 2026 more than 50% of all PCs shipped around the world will be AI-enhanced.

"It should be evident that [Best Buy's] market share tends to flourish at the earlier stages of a product cycle. ... We think [Best Buy] is well positioned for increased product innovation, given its position as one of the few remaining electronics retailers with a differentiated store experience," Lasser wrote.

A big test for Copilot+ and Best Buy will be to see if parents and students shopping at the end of the summer will upgrade to the AI devices for back to school or wait for further developments.

The Copilots can summarize a web page or article in a click of a button or in seconds draw up a fantastical image of a corgi running along a beach based on just a few words used to seem like something out of a sci-fi movie. But this week marked the beginning of a new category of mainstream computers with built-in artificial intelligence technology powered to do all those tasks and more.

When the Copilots officially launched in stores Tuesday, many people got their first chance to test out the first wave of "a new generation of computing" with AI features embedded directly into their hard drives.

Best Buy offers more than 40 models of Copilot+ PCs and is the exclusive retailer for about 40% of them. In preparation for the launch, Best Buy announced it recently trained more than 30,000 store employees and Geek Squad support experts in the Copilot+ features. Starting Saturday, Geek Squad AI experts will perform demos and trainings in hundreds of stores.

On Tuesday, decorative cubes at the front of Best Buy's Minnetonka store let customers know that it was the start of "a new AI era." A new sleek and bright section of the store showcased the lineup of Copilot+ laptops and tablets.

"I'm definitely into trying Copilot to see which one is best for my needs for school," said Jack Farinella, a 17-year-old rising senior at Mound Westonka High School. "I just like the efficiency. Since it is built-in AI, it can easily sum up articles and analyze those for me and break it down into a couple of paragraphs. ... I think that will definitely be useful."

Farinella, who has used popular online AI tool ChatGPT and Google's Gemini chatbot, created a digital image of a robot as he tried out a Copilot+ laptop's image creator function at the store Tuesday afternoon.

One of the Copilot's biggest features is Cocreator, a Paint upgrade that enhances your drawings in real time . There is also a Studio Effects option that lets you blur, improve lighting and even animate yourself during video calls.

The Copilot+ PCs that are in stores are without a previously announced "Recall" feature that periodically takes snapshots of what appears on the computer screen that had concerned some critics worried about security. Before the launch, Microsoft announced it would delay "Recall" from being "broadly available" outside a select group of Windows early adopters.











