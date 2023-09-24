Solar generators are essentially smaller-scale versions of whole-house solar panels and batteries. Like their gas-powered counterparts, solar generators are portable sources of backup power to help you keep some of the lights on during a power outage or while you're away from electricity. Solar generators do it without the noise and toxic fumes.

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro

CNET TAKE: The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro ($2,399) is a fast-charging battery with an impressive capacity for adding solar panels, which means it'll charge quickly anywhere. Our test had it reaching 100% charge using AC power from a wall outlet in just under two hours — about twice as fast as the other large solar generators we tested. Jackery says the Generator can charge with solar in two-and-a-half hours if you have six solar panels (FYI, that setup will cost you more than $6,000).

The 2000 Pro has a maximum solar input of 1,400 watts, while its nearest competitor has 800 watts. Our tests also showed that the Jackery Explorer 2000 (the power station part of this generator) uses about 86% of its stated capacity of 2,160 watt-hours. The Jackery SolarSaga 200 (the solar panel part of the generator) has an impressive 24.3% efficiency rating and a capacity of 200 watts. The solar generator can be charged with a maximum solar input of 1,400 watts, the highest mark of any that we tested.

CNET.com