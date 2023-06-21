Thanks to the recent stretch of warm weather, strawberry season is in full swing and marks the start of a fruit-filled summer.

Strawberries are at their peak now, but the extremely dry weather means they might not last long. The sweet, sun-kissed berries need nothing but a gentle washing, but you'll thank yourself for buying extra to turn into sauces, pies, jams and cocktails. Soon you'll be able to do the same with raspberries and blueberries — some farms are predicting that yields could be ready by July 1.

But whatever the season, these Minnesota and western Wisconsin U-pick farms offer an ideal excuse to plan an adventure, soak up some sunshine and relax while picking — and eating berries. All are within (roughly) a 90-minute drive of downtown Minneapolis. Be sure to do your research before visiting to confirm hours, availability and payment options. The farms' social media pages offer the most up-to-date information; conditions and availability changes by the day, with many being picked out for the day by mid-morning.

Strawberries

MINNESOTA

Anoka: Berry Hill Farm, 6510 185th Av. NW., 763-753-5891, berryhillfarm.com. Miles from downtown Minneapolis (MFDM): 32.

Cambridge: Windmill Acres, 34365 NE. Hupp St., 763-238-7855, facebook.com/cambridgeMNwindmillacres/. Pre-picked or by appointment only MFDM: 48.

Dodge Center: Miracle Strawberry Farm, 60687 205th Av., 1-507-884-7246, miraclestrawberryfarm.com. MFDM: 75.

Faribault: Straight River Farm, 3733 E. 220th St., 1-507-334-2226, straightriverfarm.com. MFDM: 55.

Foley: Svihel Vegetable Farm, 12004 Duelm Road NE., 320-968-7238, svihelvegetablefarm.com. MFDM: 60.

Hastings: Afton Apple Orchard, 14421 S. 90th St., 651-436-8385, aftonapple.com. MFDM: 32.

Hastings: Wyatt's Strawberries, 10370 180th St. E., 651-346-9548, facebook.com/wyattsstrawberries. MFDM: 36.

Monticello: The Strawberry Basket, 12591 Aetna Av. NE., 763-878-2875, strawberrybasket.com. MFDM: 44.

North Branch: Rod's Berry Farm, 28264 Zodiac St. NE., 651-674-4172, rodsberryfarm.com. MFDM: 45.

Northfield: Lorence's Berry Farm, 28556 Foliage Av., 507-645-9749, lorencesberryfarm.com. MFDM: 37.

Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com. MFDM: 46.

Nowthen: Nowthen Berries, 21121 Nowthen Blvd. NW., 763-843-5793, nowthenberries.com. MFDM: 35.

St. Michael: D Round Barn Berries, 2260 Jamison Av. NE., 612-237-8443, droundbarnberries.com. MFDM: 33.

Shafer: Pleasant Valley Orchard, 17325 Pleasant Valley Road, 651-257-9159, pleasantvalleyorchard.com. MFDM: 48.

Rochester: Chester Berry Farm, 6225 10th St. SE., 1-507-269-4748, chester-berry-farm.my-free.website. MFDM: 94.

Rochester: Firefly Berries, 5542 23rd St. NE., 1-507-252-1309, fireflyberries.com (pre-pick only this year). MFDM: 92.

Stanchfield: Dew Fresh Produce, 404 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, facebook.com/Dew-Fresh-Produce-191144470922866/. MFDM: 53.

White Bear Lake: Pine Tree Apple Orchard, 450 Apple Orchard Road, 651-429-8026, pinetreeappleorchard.com. MFDM: 28.

WESTERN WISCONSIN

Menomonie: Red Cedar Valley Farms, N4439 410th St., 715-235-9411, rcvf.com. MFDM: 73.

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, 1-715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com. MFDM: 44.

Shell Lake: Lindy's Berries, 1485 Sand Road, 715-468-7635, facebook.com/lindysberries. MFDM: 117.

Blueberries

MINNESOTA

Foley: Svihel Vegetable Farm, 12004 Duelm Road NE., 320-968-7238, svihelvegetablefarm.com. MFDM: 60.

Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com. Miles from downtown Minneapolis (MFDM): 38.

Monticello: Strawberry Basket, 12591 Aetna Av. NE., 763-878-2875, strawberrybasket.com. MFDM: 44.

Northfield: Little Hill Berry Farm, 4339 W. 320th St., 507-301-7183, littlehillberryfarm.com. MFDM: 43.

Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com. MFDM: 46.

Princeton: J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com. MFDM: 54.

Stillwater: Blueberry Fields of Stillwater, 9450 Mendel Road N., 651-351-0492, blueberryfieldsofstillwater.com. MFDM: 27.

WISCONSIN

Maiden Rock: Rush River Produce, W4098 200th Av., 1-715-594-3648, rushriverproduce.com. MFDM: 66.

River Falls: Blue Ridge Growers, 246 Carlson Lane, 1-715-821-8289, facebook.com/BlueRidgeGrowers. MFDM: 38.

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, 1-715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com. MFDM: 44.

Raspberries

MINNESOTA

Anoka: Berry Hill Farm, 6510 185th Av. NW., Anoka, 763-753-5891, berryhillfarm.com. MFDM: 32.

Foley: Svihel Vegetable Farm, 12004 Duelm Road NE., 320-968-7238, svihelvegetablefarm.com. MFDM: 60.

Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com. MFDM: 38.

Northfield: Lorence's Berry Farm, 28556 Foliage Av., 507-645-9749, lorencesberryfarm.com. MFDM: 37.

Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com. MFDM: 46.

Princeton: J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com. MFDM: 54.

Rockford: Knapton's, 5695 Hwy. 55, 763-479-1184, knaptons.org. MFDM: 25,

WISCONSIN:

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, 1-715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com. MFDM: 44.