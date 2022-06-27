Berry lovers, this is your time.

After a slow start, strawberry season is going strong thanks to the recent bout of hot weather. And, depending on where you pick, the season could already be slowing down. But don't despair — raspberry and blueberry seasons aren't far behind. Some blueberry farms are predicting yields could be ready shortly after July 4th; raspberry season is a few more weeks away.

But whatever the season, these Minnesota and western Wisconsin U-pick farms offer an ideal excuse to get out of the city, soak up some sunshine and relax while picking — and eating berries. All are within (roughly) a 90-minute drive of downtown Minneapolis. Be sure to do your research before visiting to confirm hours, availability and payment options.

Strawberries

MINNESOTA

Anoka: Berry Hill Farm, 6510 185th Av. NW., 763-753-5891, berryhillfarm.com. Miles from downtown Minneapolis (MFDM): 32.

Cambridge: Windmill Acres, 34365 NE. Hupp St., 763-238-7855, facebook.com/cambridgeMNwindmillacres/. Pre-picked or by appointment only MFDM: 48.

Dodge Center: Miracle Strawberry Farm, 60687 205th Av., 1-507-884-7246, miraclestrawberryfarm.com. MFDM: 75.

Faribault: Straight River Farm, 3733 220th St. E., 1-507-334-2226, straightriverfarm.com. MFDM: 55.

Foley: Svihel Vegetable Farm, 12004 Duelm Road NE., 320-968-7238, svihelvegetablefarm.com. MFDM: 60.

Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com. MFDM: 38.

Hastings: Afton Apple Orchard, 14421 S. 90th St., 651-436-8385, aftonapple.com. MFDM: 32.

Hastings: Wyatt's Strawberries, 10370 180 St. E., 651-437-8479, facebook.com/wyattsstrawberries. MFDM: 36.

Monticello: The Strawberry Basket, 12591 Aetna Av. NE., 763-878-2875, strawberrybasket.com. MFDM: 44.

North Branch: Rod's Berry Farm, 28264 Zodiac St. NE., 651-674-4172, rodsberryfarm.com. MFDM: 45.

Northfield: Lorence's Berry Farm, 28556 Foliage Av., 1-507-645-9749, lorencesberryfarm.com. MFDM: 37.

Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com. MFDM: 46.

Nowthen: Nowthen Berries, 21121 Nowthen Blvd. NW., 763-843-5793, nowthenberries.com. MFDM: 35.

St. Michael: D Round Barn Berries, 2260 Jamison Av. NE., 612-237-8443, droundbarnberries.com. MFDM: 33.

Shafer: Pleasant Valley Orchard, 17325 Pleasant Valley Road, 651-257-9159, pleasantvalleyorchard.com. MFDM: 48.

Rochester: Chester Berry Farm, 6225 10th St. SE., 1-507-269-4748, chester-berry-farm.my-free.website. MFDM: 94.

Rochester: Firefly Berries, 5542 23rd St. NE., 1-507-252-1309, fireflyberries.com. MFDM: 92.

Stanchfield: Dew Fresh Produce, 404 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, facebook.com/Dew-Fresh-Produce-191144470922866/. MFDM: 53.

White Bear Lake: Pine Tree Apple Orchard, 450 Apple Orchard Road, 651-429-7202, pinetreeappleorchard.com. MFDM: 28.

WESTERN WISCONSIN

Menomonie: Red Cedar Valley Farms, N4439 410th St., 1-715-235-9411, rcvf.com. MFDM: 73.

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, 1-715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com. MFDM: 44.

Shell Lake: Lindy's Berries, N3757 Valley View Road, 1-715-468-7635, lindysberries.com. MFDM: 117.

Blueberries

MINNESOTA

Foley: Svihel Vegetable Farm, 12004 Duelm Road NE., 320-968-7238, svihelvegetablefarm.com. MFDM: 60.

Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com. Miles from downtown Minneapolis (MFDM): 38.

Monticello: Strawberry Basket, 12591 Aetna Av. NE., 763-878-2875, strawberrybasket.com. MFDM: 44.

Northfield: Little Hill Berry Farm, 4339 W. 320th St., 507-301-7183, littlehillberryfarm.com. MFDM: 43.

Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com. MFDM: 46.

Princeton: J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com. MFDM: 54.

Stillwater: Blueberry Fields of Stillwater, 9450 Mendel Road N., 651-351-0492, blueberryfieldsofstillwater.com. MFDM: 27.

WISCONSIN

Maiden Rock: Rush River Produce, W4098 200th Av., 715-594-3648, rushriverproduce.com. MFDM: 66.

River Falls: Blue Ridge Growers, 246 Carlson Lane, 715-821-8289, facebook.com/WIFarmFreshAtlas/. MFDM: 38.

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Dr., 715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com. MFDM: 44.

Raspberries

MINNESOTA

Anoka: Berry Hill Farm, 6510 185th Av. NW., Anoka, 763-753-5891, berryhillfarm.com. MFDM: 32.

Foley: Svihel Vegetable Farm, 12004 Duelm Road NE., 320-968-7238, svihelvegetablefarm.com. MFDM: 60.

Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com. MFDM: 38.

Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com. MFDM: 46.

Princeton: J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com. MFDM: 54.

Rockford: Knapton's, 5695 Hwy. 55, 763-479-1184, knaptons.org. MFDM: 25.

WISCONSIN:

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Dr., 715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com. MFDM: 44.