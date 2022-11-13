Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Patrice Bergeron scored two goals and Brad Marchand had two assists, leading the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Jakub Zboril scored his first NHL goal for Boston, and Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves. The Bruins won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Bergeron closed it out when he scored with 1:49 remaining in the third period. It was his seventh goal of the season.

Tage Thompson scored his 11th goal in Buffalo's fifth consecutive loss. Craig Anderson made 27 saves.

Thompson put the Sabres in front with a short-handed goal 5:17 into the first, extending his point streak to four games.

Bergeron tied it at 1 with 1:09 left in the second. The captain scored a power-play goal from his knees when he put a rebound of a Jake DeBrusk shot past Anderson.

Zboril put Boston ahead to stay with 7:29 left in the third. Zboril's shot from the blue line went past Anderson, who appeared to be screened.

OKPOSO OUT

Sabres captain Kyle Okposo was sidelined by a lower-body injury. He missed practice on Friday and did not participate during Saturday's morning skate. He is listed as day to day. He was replaced in the lineup by rookie Jack Quinn.

KINKAID STARTS

Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves in his first game with Boston. Kinkaid replaced backup Jeremy Swayman, who is week to week with an undisclosed injury. Kinkaid signed with the Bruins as a free agent in July.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Vancouver on Sunday in the first game of a three-game homestand.

Sabres: Host Vancouver on Tuesday to conclude a four-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports