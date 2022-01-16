WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Grace Berger scored 24 points and Aleksa Gulbe added 21 as No. 6 Indiana rallied to beat Purdue 73-68 in overtime Sunday.

The Hoosiers (14-2, 6-0 Big Ten) overcame an eight-point deficit in the final 3 1/2 minutes of regulation. Tied at 60, Indiana scored the first six points of OT on 3s by Gulbe and Ali Patberg and went on to win its ninth in a row.

Abbey Ellis scored 19 and Brooke Moore 18 points for Purdue (11-6, 2-4). Madison Layden added 15 points, but made just 5 of 15 shots.

Berger hit a short jumper in the lane to give Indiana a 60-59 lead with 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Ellis was fouled and hit the second of two free throws with 1.4 seconds left to send it into overtime.

Purdue led 55-47 after Ellis sank a 3-pointer with 3:21 left in the fourth quarter. Indiana cut the lead to 57-55 on Berger's basket with 28 seconds left.

After Layden hit two free throws for Purdue, Patberg sank a 3-pointer to pull Indiana within 59-58 with 19 seconds left.

The Hoosiers were without Mackenzie Holmes, who was sidelined with a knee injury for the second consecutive game. Holmes, a 6-foot-3 forward, averages a team-high 17.9 points. Kiandra Browne started in her spot.

Indiana also were without starter Nicole Cardano-Hillary, who was out because of COVID-19 protocols. Chloe Moore-McNeil made her first career start in Cardano-Hillary's place.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The short-handed Hoosiers' fortunes might rely on how soon Holmes and Cardano-Hillary can return.

Purdue: The Boilermakers were looking to bounce back after a disappointing 13-point home loss to visiting Iowa on Thursday, but fell short.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hoosiers aren't likely move much in the rankings after holding off the Boilermakers and beating Nebraska at home on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Michigan State on Monday.

Purdue: At Illinois on Thursday.

___

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25