DENVER — Will Benson drove in three runs, Jeimer Candelario and Tyler Stephenson each hit a two-run home run, and the Cincinnati Reds blew past the Colorado Rockies 13-3 on Monday night.

The 13 runs were a season-high for the Reds, who have won seven of their past 10 games after starting the season 20-30.

Despite entering the matchup 29th among 30 MLB teams in batting average and hits, Cincinnati had its way with the Rockies' pitchers, racking up 18 hits, with each of the nine players in its starting lineup getting at least one hit. The 18 hits were tied for the most Colorado has allowed in a game this season.

''Don't let the Reds get hot, man," Candelario said. "We're doing a really good job right now just putting the ball in play, getting quality ABs. When people are in scoring position, we drive them in. We're doing a really good job driving the run in. It's consistent.''

Jonathan India and Spencer Steer finished three hits apiece for the Reds, though India's career-high six-game walk streak was snapped.

Candelario had two extra-base hits, with his seventh home run of the season and his team-leading 14th double.

''When you get reps and you know you can hit, it's going to come, my man," Candelario said. "It's going to come. It's going to be better. We just have to continue working hard.''

Steer has eight hits in 14 at-bats over his past three games. Stephenson's ninth-inning home run was his sixth of the season.

Andrew Abbott (4-5) earned his third win in five starts, giving up three earned runs and striking out six across six innings.

''I think this ballpark takes a minute to get used to," Reds manager David Bell said. "It's a lot different than pitching anywhere else. He made some really nice adjustments, both on his own and with (pitching coach Derek Johnson) that helped him. He finished really strong. To do that anytime, but especially here, was just really a great start.''

Colorado's Brendan Rodgers hit a solo home run in the third inning, his second homer in the past five games after going 29 consecutive games without hitting one. Brenton Doyle added three hits for the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner (1-5) took the loss for Colorado, allowing 10 hits and a season-worst eight earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. Over his past two starts, the 27-year-old right-hander has allowed 13 earned runs in just 8 2/3 innings. Monday was his 14th consecutive appearance at Coors Field without a win, a drought dating back to August 2022.

''I need to figure out a better way to get outs here," Feltner said. "It's something I don't like talking about. I don't want to say, 'Poor me, I pitch at Coors Field.' But I need to figure out a better plan here.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Bell said RHP Emilio Pagán (right triceps tightness), who is eligible to return from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday, may not come back for a couple more days.

Rockies: Recalled RHP Angel Chivilli from Double-A Hartford. … Optioned RHP Peter Lambert to Triple-A Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

RHP Frankie Montas (2-4, 4.60 ERA) will take the mound for Cincinnati on Tuesday against LHP Ty Blach (2-2, 4.15).

