The Gophers men's basketball team signed its best recruiting class in seven years with five-star center Dennis Evans III and four-star guard Cameron Christie officially joining Ben Johnson's 2023 class on Wednesday.

Evans, a 7-foot-1 defensive force from California, is arguably the top shot blocker in high school. Christie, a 6-6 combo guard, is rated by some experts as the No. 1 senior in Illinois.

Johnson, in his second year coaching the Gophers, has a two-player class ranked 20th by Rivals and 24th by 247Sports at the start of the early national signing period.

Evans is ranked 13th by Rivals and 27th by 247Sports, which makes him the highest rated prospect to sign with the Gophers since Hopkins' Kris Humphries was a top-10 player in 2003.

If you're talking about the biggest recruit out of state to join the program, the Gophers haven't brought in a top national name like Evans since Detroit's Voshon Lenard in 1991.

Defending national champion Kansas offered Evans a scholarship, but the Riverside Hillcrest big man picked the Gophers over Texas Christian this fall.

Evans played on Team USA's U17 World Cup team that won a gold medal this summer. He averaged 11 points, 10 rebounds, and seven blocks per game at Hillcrest last season, including 10 or more blocks in five games.

"Dennis brings a unique talent to Minnesota," Johnson said in a statement. "With his size and length, Dennis brings a great defensive presence. He's taken unbelievable strides from last year to now because of his great work ethic. ... Someone like Dennis, with his talent and upside, he's a defensive game changer. At the same, he creates a unique challenge offensively for opposing teams due to his high skill level and unique game."

Christie, the brother of ex-Michigan State standout and Los Angeles Lakers rookie Max Christie, has all the potential to make big splash as a Big Ten freshman as his talented sibling. He was offered by 12 high major programs, including Illinois and Michigan State.

Christie averaged 22 points for Rolling Meadows last season and was one of the top guards in the Under Armour AAU circuit playing with the Illinois Wolves.

"Cam is a driven, competitive winner and we're excited to see him bring that edge to Minnesota," Johnsons said in a statement. "Cam's a versatile guard that can run an offense at the point. He can dribble, pass and shoot, is athletic and has a high IQ. We're excited to add someone like Cam with his personality, talent, ceiling and his drive to our program."

The last time the Gophers inked a top-20 class in the early signing period was under Richard Pitino with 2016 prospects Amir Coffey, Eric Curry, and Michael Hurt. Coffey and Curry were both top-100 recruits.

Pitino also had one of the Big Ten's top classes in 2018 with Daniel Oturu, Gabe Kalscheur, and Jarvis Omersa, but the Gophers bringing in a top class with only out-of-state players is rare.

In Johnson's first year, the Gophers signed an All-Minnesota class last November with Mr. Basketball Braeden Carrington, Pharrel Payne, and Joshua Ola-Joseph. They added California native Jaden Henley in the spring and Colorado native Kadyn Betts this summer.

Betts, a 6-8 former four-star recruit, will redshirt the 2022-23 season, Johnson said in the release Wednesday.

The Gophers prioritized targets outside of Minnesota this year, so the state's top three players in the 2023 class signed elsewhere: Totino-Grace's Taison Chatman to Ohio State, Lakeville North's Nolan Winter to Wisconsin, and Holy Family's Boden Kapke to Butler.

Johnson did at a local walk-on to this year's Gophers class with New Life Academy forward Erick Reader.