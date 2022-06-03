Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson is expected to receive a one-year extension through 2027, according to a Board of Regents document Friday.

Johnson, who was hired last season to replace Richard Pitino, originally signed a five-year deal worth $1.95 million annually last year. The recent extension signed in early May by Johnson, athletics director Mark Coyle and University President Joan Gabel will be official after approval from the board during a monthly meeting scheduled next week.

"Extremely blessed to be in this position," Johnson said. "Excited to lead this program. I appreciate the unbelievable support of president Gabel and Mark Coyle. Motivated every day to move the needle with our program."

Last season, the former Gophers assistant and player went 13-17 in his inaugural year, but Johnson started the season with a 10-1 record after bringing in 10 newcomers.

This summer, Johnson will add seven newcomers, including three high school recruits from Minnesota (Braeden Carrington, Pharrel Payne, and Joshua Ola-Joseph) and North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia from Prior Lake.

The salary (ranked 14th in the Big Ten among head men's hoops coaches) and buyout terms of Johnson's contract remain the same. His buyout indicates that if Johnson left any time during his first two years, he'd owe the remainder of his base salary, so $1.95 million for each remaining year. And if the university fired him after the second season, the buyout would also be the remainder of his full base salary.

In the third year, Johnson's buyout would be 75% of his remaining base salary. The buyout amounts decrease to 50% of the remaining base salary after his fourth season and 25% after Year 5. The contract now runs through April 30, 2027.