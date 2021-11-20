A Bemidji woman was killed and her passenger hurt early Wednesday in a single-car crash.

Hazel Elia Buckanaga, 21, was driving a compact SUV southbound on Hwy. 75 near 350th Street near Climax in Polk County at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday when the vehicle left the road and hit a culvert, the State Patrol said. She was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was involved, the patrol said.

Aiyana Alisha White, 21, also of Bemidji suffered noncritical injuries and was taken to a hospital; she was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was involved, the patrol said. Road conditions were dry.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office, Crookston police, Crookston Area Ambulance and Climax Fire Department responded to the crash.