A 21-year-old northern Minnesota woman has admitted to tracking down a man who stole her vehicle and drugs, then fatally shooting him in a resident garage.

Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 21, of Bemidji, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and assault in connection with the shooting in August 2019 on the Red Lake Indian Reservation that left David Alan Johnson, 23, of Red Lake, Minn., dead and another person wounded.

Cutbank remains in federal custody in the Sherburne County jail. Her sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

One of two other people with Cutbank in the garage, Daniel Charles Barrett, 31, of Redby, Minn., pleaded guilty earlier, as did getaway driver Rose Celeste Siewert, 50, of Cass Lake, Minn. Their sentencings also have yet to be scheduled.

Mia Faye Sumner, 21, of Duluth, accused of being with Cutbank when the shots were fired, has a trial date of Oct. 31.

As part of her guilty plea, Cutbank admitted that she tracked down Johnson on Aug. 12, 2019, to a home on the reservation and shot Johnson and another person whose identity has been withheld by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Cutbank was looking for Johnson "to confront him about the stolen vehicle and drugs," then shot him in the chest, according to court records.