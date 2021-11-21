Bemidji State, appearing in the Division II playoffs for the first time, held on for a 28-24 victory over Augustana on Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Beavers built an 11-point lead in the first half before the Vikings regrouped to take a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Freshman Sam McGath's 2-yard touchdown run and the ensuing PAT early in the fourth quarter gave the Beavers a 28-24 lead.

Augustana had three possessions in the final 11 minutes, but the Beavers defense forced two punts and stopped the Vikings' final possession on fourth down with two minutes remaining.

Brandon Alt passed for 336 yards and three touchdowns for the Beavers.

Angelo State 48, Minnesota Duluth 14: Zach Bronkhorst threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth touchdown and Alfred Grear returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown as the host Rams built a 41-0 lead over the Bulldogs.

Byron Bynum returned a kickoff 94 yards for a TD for the Bulldogs.

Division III

Central (Iowa) 61, Bethel 35: Blaine Hawkins passed for 331 yards and seven touchdowns to help the host Dutch pull away from the Royals in Pella, Iowa.

Jaran Roste of the Royals passed for 353 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

St. John's 41, Lake Forest 14: Chris Backes threw four touchdown passes and Devin Vouk rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Johnnies past the Foresters.