SAN DIEGO — Cody Bellinger homered twice and drove in four runs, leading Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers over the San Diego Padres 10-2 Sunday.

Freddie Freeman added a two-run homer as the Dodgers beat San Diego for the 11th time in 12 games.

Bellinger, who struggled mightily last year, continues to resemble his 2019 National League MVP form with a team-high four homers. He hit his first home run of the year against a lefty, connecting against Sean Manaea.

Kershaw (3-0) allowed one run and four hits in five innings. He walked none, struck out three and improved to 11-4 at Petco Park.

Manaea (2-2) gave up seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The Dodgers pulled away in the fifth on Bellinger's second homer, a three-run shot off reliever Dinelson Lamet as they made it 7-1.

Freeman homered in the third. Mookie Betts walked prior to Freeman becoming the first left-handed batter to get a hit off of Manea this season, snapping his streak at 15 batters.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP David Price was placed on the injured list.

Padres: 1B/DH Luke Voit (biceps) was put on the injured list, retroactive to Saturday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LA starts a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday as RHP Walker Buehler (1-1, 4.02) draws Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (1-0, 0.59).

Padres: After Monday's off day, San Diego begins an eight-game road trip in Cincinnati, with RHP Joe Musgrove (2-0, 1.89) facing Reds LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-2, 7.11).

