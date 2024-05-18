MIAMI — Josh Bell hit a tying homer off Edwin Díaz in a four-run ninth inning, the latest costly meltdown by the struggling New York Mets closer, and Otto Lopez singled home the winning run in the 10th as the Miami Marlins rallied for a 10-9 victory Saturday.

Lopez grounded a single up the middle off Jorge López (1-1) through a drawn-in infield to score automatic runner Christian Bethancourt from third base, and the last-place Marlins stretched their winning streak to a season-best four games.

Miami was down 9-5 in the ninth before Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled off Díaz to drive in Vidal Bruján, who led off with a double. Bryan De La Cruz reached on an infield single with one out, and Bell hammered Díaz's first-pitch slider 428 feet to straightaway center field for a three-run shot that tied it.

Díaz wasn't charged with a blown save because he entered with a four-run lead. But he's blown two consecutive chances and three of his last four. In his past three outings, he's allowed seven earned runs, seven hits, three walks and two homers over 2 1/3 innings. The star closer with a $102.5 million contract has an ERA above 10.00 in his last eight appearances.

It was Díaz's first outing at Miami's home ballpark since he went down with a season-ending knee injury there in March 2023 while celebrating Puerto Rico's victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

New York (20-25) lost for the seventh time in nine games — all against division opponents — and equaled a season worst of five games below .500 set with its 0-5 start.

Tanner Scott (3-4) picked up the win by pitching a scoreless 10th.

Miami had shut out its previous three opponents — including an 8-0 win over the Mets on Friday night — before J.D. Martinez ripped an RBI single off starter Braxton Garrett that scored Francisco Lindor in the first. The Marlins' streak ended three innings short of the franchise record set in April 2004.

Garrett pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and six runs with five strikeouts and a walk.

Chisholm had three hits and three RBIs, including a solo homer off Mets starter Luis Severino in the third. Bell finished with three hits and four RBIs.

Severino gave up six hits and five runs in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander let the Marlins back in it in the seventh when he allowed a walk, a run-scoring double and a two-out RBI single that made it 7-4. Reed Garrett replaced Severino and gave up an RBI single to Bell before retiring Jesús Sánchez on a flyout to end the inning.

Martinez and Starling Marte each had an RBI double in the ninth to give the Mets a four-run cushion.

Marte finished with three hits. Harrison Bader and Jeff McNeil each had two RBIs for New York.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Manager Carlos Mendoza said RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder capsule strain) will throw a bullpen Sunday as he continues to shore up his mechanics. ... RHP Drew Smith (shoulder soreness) will throw a bullpen early next week. Mendoza said Smith has been playing catch and felt no ''pinch'' in his shoulder area.

UP NEXT

LHP Sean Manaea (2-1, 3.05 ERA) starts the series finale for the Mets against RHP Sixto Sánchez (0-1, 5.96) on Sunday.

This story has been corrected to indicate that Chisholm's home run came in the third inning, not the second.

