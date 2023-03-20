Behind the scenes at the Guthrie Theater, where the magic gets made

The Guthrie Theater has been entertaining audiences for 60 years. But there's a lot of work to do before the actors take center stage and the audience is seated. We were backstage as the recent "Blues for an Alabama Sky" show came to life.
Production wig, hair and makeup artist Andrea Moriarity placed a hat on the wigged head of cast member Kimberly Marable, who plays Angel in “Blues for an Alabama Sky” at the Guthrie Theater.
Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune
“Blues for an Alabama Sky” cast members Darius Jordan Lee, Lamar Jefferson, and Kimberly Marable practiced a scene in the Guthrie rehearsal room.
The “Blues for an Alabama Sky” stage under construction in the Wurtele Thrust Stage at the Guthrie Theater.
Guthrie Theater prop artist Rebecca Malmström stripped brown paint from an antique rocking chair in the prop shop. The chair was used in “Blues for an Alabama Sky.”
Erika Soukup, left, and Robin Lentine painted sections of stage flooring for “Blues for an Alabama Sky” at the Guthrie Theater.
Wigmaker Jess Rau worked on a wig for the character Angel for the play “Blues for an Alabama Sky” at the Guthrie Theater. Each human hair wig takes about 40 hours to build.
Guthrie Theater tailor and dressmaker Jeanie Jordan worked on the “Paris suit” for the “Blues for an Alabama Sky” character Delia, played by Brittany Bellizeare.
Christopher Sibilia hemmed the show curtain the Wurtele Thrust Stage at the Guthrie Theater.