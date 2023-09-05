Minnesotans love Jerry Seinfeld. The comedian will do four shows this weekend at the Orpheum Theatre; most cities on his current tour are lucky to get half that number. Part of the reason for the fervor is that the 69-year-old comic hasn't performed in the Twin Cities since 2017, an unusually long gap for someone constantly on the road.

But just being among the thousands planning to see him in downtown Minneapolis on Friday and Saturday doesn't automatically make you a superfan.

Only those who have dug deep into his catalog deserve that title.

Here are the rules: Give yourself credit for each of the following that you've seen or read — than tally your points. Your final score will determine your status in the world of Superman, Seinfeld's favorite comic book hero.

How well (or not) did you score?

0-10 points: You're stuck in Smallville.

11-20 points: Consider yourself a SuperFriend.

21-30 points: Welcome to the Justice League.

31-plus points: Feel free to stop by the Fortress of Solitude anytime you want.

If you've got a ticket for one of the upcoming shows, spot yourself five points to get started. Good luck!

"Seinfeld" (1989-98): No other sitcom has ever made its mark on pop culture through such callous characters. And because Seinfeld and co-creator Larry David avoided topical humor, the episodes still hold up today. (1 point)

"Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" (2012-19): Big names like Eddie Murphy, Barack Obama and Don Rickles were more than willing to ride shotgun for a chance to dissect humor with the master. The only nit: not enough female passengers. (1 point)

"Comedian" (2002): Developing new material is a struggle no matter how big you get. This insightful documentary captures Seinfeld and less famous Orny Adams as they separately prepare new sets. Their journeys are more similar than you might expect. (2 points)

"Is This Anything?" (2020): This written collection of Seinfeld's sharpest material from the past five decades gives readers a chance to track his evolution as a stand-up and his brilliance as a wordsmith. (2 points)

"Bee Movie" (2007): This computer-animated feature stars Seinfeld as a bee who freaks out when he learns how humans are using honey. It has some amusing moments but it's not nearly as sweet as classics from Pixar or Disney. (2 points)

"Opening Night" episode from "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2004): Larry David's sorta spinoff of "Seinfeld" dedicated an entire season to a cast reunion, but Seinfeld also made a brief, hilarious appearance in this Season 4 finale as someone less than enthusiastic about his buddy's Broadway debut. (2 points)

"Jerry Before Seinfeld" (2017): His first stand-up special for Netflix is also Seinfeld's best, a nice mix of highlights from a New York club performance and interviews with the Brooklyn native looking back at his childhood and influences. (2 points)

"23 Hours to Kill" (2020): Don't be surprised if the Orpheum sets include some of the same topics Seinfeld mined in this performance, one that shows the comedian still avoiding hot-button issues and whining about everyday nuisances. (2 points)

"The Marriage Ref" (2010-11): Seinfeld recruited other big names like Madonna, Tina Fey and Martin Short to play couples counselors in this weird — and short-lived — reality series that was never as funny as a typical episode of "Dr. Phil." (3 points; bonus point if you knew that Seinfeld and host Tom Papa filmed a promo for the show in Duluth.)

"Letters From a Nut" (1997): Seinfeld has dedicated a lot of time over the years supporting his friend Barry Marder's hobby of sending warped mail to major companies under the pen name of Ted L. Nancy. The book that started it all is well worth checking out. (3 points)

"Benson" (1980): Seinfeld played Frankie the courier, desperate to be the governor's joke writer. The character only appeared in three episodes before being eliminated. Seinfeld would later say that being fired just reinforced his commitment to stand-up. (4 points)

"The Adventures of Seinfeld & Superman" (2004): The comedian finally got to co-star with his hero in two five-minute shorts directed by Barry Levinson. The bantering between human Seinfeld and the cartoon Man of Steel (Patrick Warburton) is so amusing that you barely notice they're ads for American Express. (4 points)

Jerry Seinfeld

When: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

Tickets: $50-$190. hennepintheatretrust.org