As far as temp jobs go, this one might be hard to beat.

Ramada by Wyndham hotels is looking for its first chief eats officer, someone to visit the chain's properties all over the world, soaking in and creatively chronicling the culture and cuisine in five continents on social media.

Being a globetrotter for three weeks might be reward enough, but this also includes a $10,000 payday, a $150 daily travel stipend, travel experiences and paid accommodations and air travel — all in the name of food.

"Food is the key that opens the door to new cultures, which is what Ramada by Wyndham is all about, inspiring travelers while connecting them to new global experiences," said Stephanie Kendrick, the hotel chain's brand leader and vice president of operations. That's why they want the new CEO to immerse themselves in the destinations and bring followers along for the ride. But as much of a dream job as it may be, it's still a job.

The CEO will need to document a curated list of must-eats throughout their travels — photo, video and written content — which will be featured on the hotel's website and social media channels as well as the CEO's.

The qualifications and application process isn't for the faint of heart. Potential CEOs will need to be:

● A self-proclaimed "foodie" and proficient and active on social media, especially TikTok and Instagram.

● At least 21 with a valid passport, fluent in English and strong writing skills.

● Available to travel for up to three weeks in summer 2023.

● Comfortable working remotely and on deadline.

To apply, post a public video on TikTok describing what makes you the ideal candidate and tag @RamadabyWyndham and #RamadaCEO. Videos should be at least 2 minutes and demonstrate "food and travel flair, as well as storytelling skills and social savviness."

If you're feeling sheepish and want to apply by email, send your video to makemeceo@ramada.com and include handles to your social media accounts. Accounts must be public to be considered, and either way you'll need to follow @RamadabyWyndham to be considered.

For more information, including all the official rules, visit ramada.com/ceo. The deadline to enter is Nov. 14 — winners will be notified by Dec. 19.