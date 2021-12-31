Becky Hammon is making the jump to the WNBA, leaving the Spurs after eight seasons.

Neither of the teams with coaching vacancies was able to land Hammon. Instead, the Las Vegas Aces pushed out Bill Laimbeer in favor of the longtime NBA assistant.

Hammon's deal will make her the highest-paid coach in WNBA history, according to The Athletic. Her $750,000 salary with the Spurs was double that of many current WNBA head coaches, per ESPN.

The Liberty had been linked to the basketball legend in recent days, as New York looks to replace Walt Hopkins, who was fired after two years as head coach.

Hammon is reportedly finishing out the NBA season with San Antonio, a fringe playoff contender whose last regular-season game is scheduled for April 10. The WNBA regular season begins May 6.

In Las Vegas, Hammon will join a perennial title contender that hasn't been able to get over the hump. Under Laimbeer for the last three seasons, the Aces lost in the finals once and conference finals twice.

Hammon had previously interviewed for NBA openings, including with the Blazers last offseason before Portland hired Chauncey Billups instead.

