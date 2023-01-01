The recruiting pitch took place on a boat during a family retreat to Cragun's Resort. Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko has a place in the Brainerd area, so he figured he'd swing by and visit the Hendrickson family on their getaway.

"He came on the pontoon to see if we had a minute," said Darby Hendrickson, smiling. "We're like, of course we do."

Motzko and Hendrickson are coaches and friends, but the point of the visit was to see Hendrickson's son, Beckett, a forward on the U18 team in the USA Hockey national team development program.

Motzko offered Beckett a scholarship that day and told him to take some time to think about it. Next day, the Hendrickson family showed up at Motzko's house. Not just Beckett, but his entire family. Mom, dad, siblings, grandma, uncle.

Beckett wanted everyone there when he gave his commitment to play for his dad's alma mater.

"That was fun," Darby said. "Bob's like, what's going on here?"

His college decision resonated even more with Beckett as he returned to the Twin Cities for Thursday's exhibition game between his current team and his future team. The Gophers defeated the under-18 U.S. team 3-2 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Darby was able to watch the first period before hustling to Xcel Energy Center to work the bench as a Wild assistant coach in a 4-1 loss to Dallas.

The U.S. team practiced on the Gophers' rink Wednesday after arriving in town. Beckett was one of the first players on the ice. The building was empty and quiet. He skated a few laps, soaking in the moment. He looked up into the stands at the spot where he used to watch games as a kid.

"It was a special moment," he said. "It gave me chills."

Beckett's hockey path is not entirely identical to his famous father's.

Darby qualifies as hockey royalty in Minnesota. He won Mr. Hockey as a senior at Richfield High. He played in the state tournament, became a star for the Gophers, then skated for the 1994 U.S. Olympic team. His long NHL career included a stint with the Wild and an integral role on that beloved 2003 team that advanced to the Western Conference finals. Teammates playfully referred to him as "The Governor" because of his enormous popularity with fans.

He never pushed any of his four kids to follow his foot tracks. His only request if they chose hockey: Be a great teammate and work hard.

Presented an offer to join the national program in Michigan, Beckett left Minnetonka High after his freshman year to live with a host family. He sacrificed a lot personally for the chance to further his hockey career — leaving family and friends and the comforts of home, trading in-person school for online classes, forgoing the thrill of playing in the state tournament with childhood buddies.

"It's obviously hard to move away when you're 16 years old," he said.

For him and his parents.

"I know when he left his first year, he was reluctant," Darby said. "You could see it. He had good moments but there is a lot of thinking. You're wondering, what's going on, why am I here?"

The transition became easier by the week, and he is thriving in Year 2. He and two teammates live together with a host family. Accelerated schoolwork has enabled Beckett to be classified as a senior this year. He loves the path he's chosen, including his college choice.

His ties to the Gophers program go beyond his dad and uncle Danny being alums. Beckett is good friends with Motzko's son Beau. Beckett wears jersey No. 18 this season to honor Motzko's other son Mack, who was killed in a car crash in 2021 caused by an impaired driver who was later sentenced to prison for criminal vehicular homicide. Mack wore No. 18 in hockey.

The two families have become very close.

"It's the right fit for me," Beckett said.

He hasn't decided if he will join the Gophers next season or spend one more year in junior hockey. He will make that decision at the end of this season.

The U.S. team's travel schedule allowed Beckett to spend Christmas at home this year, which meant the entire family got to be together for the first time in a long time.

"Burned wood in the fire all night," Darby said with the smile of a happy parent.