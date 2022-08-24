Less than a week after Becker school district was sued by its local teachers union over new district communication guidelines implemented in May, the school board has rescinded the controversial policy.

The board met in a closed session Tuesday to discuss the pending litigation with legal counsel and, after reopening the meeting, voted unanimously to rescind the policy.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 18 in Sherburne County District Court, states the communication plan violates the free speech provision of the state constitution, as well as several state laws, because it bans teachers from saying anything that is not positive about the district to the public.

When the board approved the plan on May 2, School Board Chair Mark Swanson said people should understand "this is the first generation of this communication plan and we'll continue to look for further improvements."

But the local teachers union, as well as the state teachers union Education Minnesota, say the policy goes too far and is a "gag order" on teachers.

Swanson said Tuesday he supports revising the plan to implement in the future.

"We're disappointed that we've have to go through this adversarial process in working through that communication plan," he said. "We're also disappointed, as we stated in the district's statement to the media, that the lawsuit misconstrues the purpose and the effect of the district plan, as well as the goals and objectives that were stated on May 2."

In May, Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt said the goal of the new plan was to set guidelines for communication with stakeholders both internally and externally, as well as standardize use of the district bulldog logo and email signatures.

"The other piece of the plan is making sure we're that continuing to communicate with specific audiences and what types of communications will be expected and take place throughout our district and throughout the school year," he said.

Schmidt told board members in May after receiving feedback from his executive team, staff and others, a phrase "we added in the plan was, 'To ensure compliance with data privacy laws and other legal considerations, employees may not make statements to the media, individuals or entities outside the district related to student or personnel matters,'" Schmidt said. "And then we created kind of a chain-of-command with that where inquiries regarding such matters must be directed to the directors and building administration.

"Part of the reason that language was added in," Schmidt continued, "was to help protect our staff from feeling like they have to make comments to media when they are inquired with."

The lawsuit contends the policy is so broad it would bar staff from complying with the state's statute on the mandatory reporting of child abuse, as well as prohibit educators from talking about the effects of budget cuts on students at school board meetings.

The communications policy and another controversial proposed policy banning "divisive" concepts are seen by some as a response to recent debates in the district over Pride flags in classrooms and calls for equity in regard to LGBTQ students.

The lawsuit contends Becker school district has an image problem following recent controversies and, instead of apologizing, the district doubled down by imposing the restrictions on staff and their ability to speak about the district.

The first hearing for the case is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday. The school district has not filed a response in court yet.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.