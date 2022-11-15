Three months after the Becker school district was sued by its local teachers union over a communications plan the union called a "gag order," the school board approved an amended plan that outlines district communication goals but emphasizes nothing in the plan should be interpreted to prevent an employee from exercising legally protected speech.

The board approved the first version of the communication plan in May as a way to ensure district messaging was tied to the goals of the district, as well as unify email signatures and Bulldog logos used within the district.

But the local teachers union and Education Minnesota, the state teachers union, said the plan went too far and banned educators from offering anything other than "positive" communications to people who are not employed by the district, according to a lawsuit filed by the teachers union in August.

The lawsuit also stated the communication plan was so broad, it would bar staff from complying with the state's statute on the mandatory reporting of child abuse, as well as prohibit educators from talking about the effects of budget cuts on students at school board meetings.

Less than a week after the district was sued, the board rescinded the plan; the local teachers union, Becker Education Association, then withdrew the lawsuit.

On Monday, the board approved an updated plan that adds, "Nothing in this plan shall be interpreted or applied to prevent or dissuade any employee from exercising legally protected (or required) speech" and cited examples as speech protected by the Minnesota Human Rights Act, the Maltreatment of Minors Act and the Minnesota Whistleblower Act.

But the amended communications plan also adds new language warning staff they are "expected to be mindful of their roles and status as school district employees and should avoid communications that will foreseeably have a disruptive effect on the efficiency of the school district operations."

Board Chair Mark Swanson said Monday the plan is a living document that can be changed or clarified if issues arise. He said the board had asked Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt to create a communications plan and by approving the plan, the board is "endorsing that the superintendent is working to meet his goal."

"This is not a policy of the district. It's a communication plan that's owned by the superintendent," Swanson said.