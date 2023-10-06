Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Prep Spotlight, a series of high school football games streamed for free at startribune.com, this week features two teams ranked in the top 10 of Class 4A. Rocori is No. 7 and will travel to Becker's Dwight Lundeen Stadium, named after the coach who started the program in 1970 and remains in charge, for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff against the class' top-ranked team. The last time Becker lost? In the Section 8 final last season, to Rocori.

Here's a look at the details:

Records: Becker is 5-0, Rocori 4-1. Rocori's loss was to No. 4 Detroit Lakes, 27-25 in the season opener. Rocori defeated Minneapolis North, No. 8 in 3A, and both teams defeated Hutchinson, No. 8 in Class 4A.

Key players: Rocori quarterback Will Steil has passed for five touchdowns and run for five. Rocori's Grant Tylutki has caught 22 passes and averages 80 receiving yards per game. Aaron Baisley leads Rocori in total tackles with 48. Becker quarterback Zachary Bengtson has thrown 16 touchdown passes, to seven different players. Kyan Blomquist leads with five TD catches and 29 receptions overall. Landen Kujawa leads Becker in total tackles with 45, five for lost yards.

Last season: Rocori went 9-3 and lost to Simley in the Class 4A semifinals. Becker went 8-2, and the loss that ended the season was to Rocori.

Click here to see Becker's schedule, results and statistics on the Minnesota Football Hub.

Click here to see Rocori's schedule, results and statistics on the Minnesota Football Hub.

The Prep Spotlight games are produced by Neighborhood Sports Network. The stream, linked to here, will be live at 7 p.m. Friday at startribune.com/sports.