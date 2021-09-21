BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Beaver Dam Unified School Board member has resigned, citing safety concerns over his support for mandating masks for students in the district's schools.

Tony Klatt has twice voted in favor of the mask mandate for Beaver Dam school and says he still feels strongly that it was the right decision based on "facts at hand."

Klatt, who has been on the board since April 2019, posted on his Facebook page last week that decisions made because COVID-19 have definitely been challenging, but the decisions were not made lightly and were based on feedback and information.

About his resignation, Klatt wrote that "when there is talk of protesting my house and someone later pulls in front and takes a picture of my address while my daughter is home alone, she does not feel safe."

He said his family doesn't feel safe when a car sits idling in front of his house late at night, the State Journal reported.

"Therefore, I have to do what is best for my family and their well-being and resign my position on the school board effective immediately. It isn't in my family's best interest for me to try to appease a vocal group that continue to try to intimidate, harass, insult, and throw civility to the side," Klatt said.

Recently, several dozens parents demonstrated against the mandate outside of the Beaver Dam Unified School District Educational Service Center.