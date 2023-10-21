Drought Update

The rain last week once again brought beneficial moisture and decreased the drought across the state. While ~95.9% is still at least abnormally dry, the amount of Minnesota under D3/4 (Extreme) drought is down to 1.13% across parts of southern Minnesota near Austin - the lowest coverage of D3 drought since mid-August.

Over the past month, rainfall analysis shows that areas from the northwestern metro up to around Hinckley have picked up at least 8-10" of precipitation.

_______________________________________________

Fall Color Update

Many areas of the state are either at or past peak color according to the latest update from the Minnesota DNR Fall Color Finder, with 50-75% color from the metro and along the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota. Rice Lake State Park (reporting 75-100% color) in southeastern Minnesota on Thursday reported: "Amazing what a couple days can do to the colors. Finally getting some orange on oaks and maples - some great examples on the main road into the park just past the office by the campground road."

_______________________________________________

Clouds Increasing Late Saturday With Breezy Weather

While we will see a sunny start to Saturday in the metro, clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon hours. Morning temperatures start off around 50F with highs in the upper 50s.

A few lingering showers will be possible during the day (mainly in the morning hours) across northeastern Minnesota. Otherwise, a sun/cloud mix to mainly sunny skies is expected across the rest of the state. Highs range from the 40s along the North Shore to a few low 60s in southern Minnesota.

We'll see strong northwesterly winds as we head through Saturday with gusts around 30 mph possible in western and southern Minnesota. The strongest winds are likely in the morning and midday hours, with winds slowly decreasing toward the evening hours.

_______________________________________________

Quiet For Now... A Change Next Week, Though

Sunday: The mix of sun and clouds will continue as we head into Sunday. Highs will once again be up around 60F. It won't be as windy - with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday: While an isolated shower can't be ruled out early in the day, the predominant weather will be (once again) a sun/cloud mix. Highs look to climb into the low 60s.

Forecast six-hour precipitation between 7 AM Monday and 7 AM next Saturday.

After we get past Monday, we will be watching several systems moving through the region during the rest of the week, which will lead to multiple rain chances. We may - and I stress the word MAY - have to watch a few snowflakes mixing in toward the end of the week, especially up in northern Minnesota. There is uncertainty in the models as to the timing and placement of these several rain chances - something we'll have to continue to watch heading into next week.

A more significant cool-down appears to be in store toward the end of next week, with highs only in the 40s for the last weekend of October. Until then, enjoy 50s and even a few 60s through mid-week!

_______________________________________________

Cooling Off Today But Winter Winds Delayed

By Paul Douglas

"How beautifully leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days" wrote American comedian and actor George Burns. We live in turbulent times, but yesterday was a tonic for the soul. Almost as if Minnesota was posing to have its picture taken. Mid-70s over western counties 2 months before the Winter Solstice? Yes please.

According to the Minnesota State Climatology Office there have been 25 El Nino winters since 1950. They averaged nearly 2F milder than non-El Nino winters, with 22% less snowfall on average. Of course, there are exceptions to every rule: the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 (which I will take to my grave) took place during an El Nino winter.

Clouds increase today with winds gusting to 25 mph. Sunny peeks Sunday give way to more 60s Monday after an early shower, in fact this relatively mild spell may linger into late next week.

At some point soon there will be a reality check. The balloon will pop next weekend as a blustery cold front arrives. But what an October it has been.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Clouds increase, windy. Wake up 50. High 57. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun, less wind. Wake up 43. High 59. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

MONDAY: Early shower, then mild sunshine. Wake up 47. High 64. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: A little light rain streaks in. Wake up 48. High 58. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler with peeks of sun. Wake up 43. High 56. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Wake up 41. High 63. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain increases. Wake up 48. High 62. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

October 21st

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 41 minutes, and 50 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 58 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 10 Hours Of Sunlight? November 5th (9 hours, 59 minutes, 11 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise Before We "Fall Back": November 4th (7:55 AM)

*Earliest Sunset Before We "Fall Back": November 4th (5:57 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

October 21st

1916: A three-day blizzard ends. Also, a sharp temperature drop occurs at Bird Island, falling from 65 to 13.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

We're still watching a couple of systems that'll bring rain chances across the Great Lakes into the Northeast on Saturday. As we head toward late Saturday and Saturday Night, we'll see rain and higher-elevation snow chances in the Pacific Northwest.

The heaviest rain through the weekend will be in the Northeastern United States, where over 3" of rain could fall in some locations. Of course, it's warm enough for all rain - even if the mountains would prefer snow to help jumpstart ski season.

_______________________________________________

U.S. Winter Outlook: Wetter South, warmer North

More from NOAA: "This year, El Nino is in place heading into winter for the first time in four years, driving the outlook for warmer-than-average temperatures for the northern tier of the continental United States, according to NOAA's U.S. Winter Outlook released today by the Climate Prediction Center — a division of the National Weather Service. ... From December through February, NOAA predicts wetter-than-average conditions for northern Alaska, portions of the West, the southern Plains, Southeast, Gulf Coast and lower mid-Atlantic and drier-than-average conditions across the northern tier of the U.S., especially in the northern Rockies and High Plains and near the Great Lakes."

Atlantic hurricanes are getting stronger faster than they did 40 years ago

More from Popular Science: "There is about a month and a half left in the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season, and it's a season that has seen some rapidly intensifying storms. In less than 24 hours, Hurricane Idalia went from a Category 1 hurricane to a Category 4 with winds near 130 MPH. The storm made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast as a high Category 3. Weeks later, Hurricane Lee grew from a Category 1 storm to a Category 5 in only 24 hours. According to a study published October 19 in the journal Scientific Reports, Atlantic hurricanes may be more than twice as likely to strengthen from a Category 1 storm to a major Category 3 hurricane or higher in a 24-hour period than they were between 1970 and 1990. They also are more likely to strengthen more rapidly along the east coast of the United States."

Hurricane Ian stirred up flesh-eating bacteria in Florida

More from Grist: "Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida as a category 4 storm in September last year, killing 149 people — the most deaths attributable to a single hurricane in the state in nearly a century. But the official death count didn't include one of the most gruesome ways people died as a result of the storm. A study published this week found that Hurricane Ian led to a spike in cases of vibriosis, a life-threatening illness caused by a water-borne bacteria called Vibrio, in Florida. In Lee County, where Ian made landfall, 38 people were sickened by the bacteria and 11 people ultimately died in the month following the storm — the highest number of Vibrio cases in a single month in Florida in more than 30 years. There had been no reported cases of Vibrio in the state in the week leading up to the hurricane."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser