Up early Sunday for a 7:43 a.m. tee time, Beau Hossler put his opening drive in the fairway, pitched to 17 feet and made the birdie.

Four hours later he tapped in for a final round 9-under-par 62 at the 3M Open, took one last look at the leaderboard and called it a day.

The tournament record-tying performance vaulted Hossler from a tie for 55th to start the day into a tie for fourth at 13 under with more than half the field still to finish.

"I have no shot, I promise you," Hossler said a short time later, about 35 minutes before Lee Hodges teed off his final round at 20 under. "Usually, you shoot that kind of number on Sunday and you ideally have a chance to win. But the way scores are now and the way the course is playing … you'll see some low ones, I promise. It's a unique experience to shoot 9 under and I'll probably finish like 15th."

Hossler's round, his lowest score in 534 career rounds on Tour, included eight birdies in a row on Nos. 9-16, one off the PGA Tour record.

"The back nine of gettable you just have to keep the ball in play," Hossler said. "Credit to the greens staff, these greens have ben like pool tables all week."

The only blemish on Hossler's card was a bogey on the second hole. Its a monster at 480 yards that players tee off over a road, toward a large pond guarding the fairway and this week into the wind all four days.

"If you gave me 100 balls to hit the fairway on No. 2 I'd probably hit the fairway six times," Hossler said. "I'm just really uncomfortable on that tee."

As for the other 17 holes, Hossler spent Sunday morning relaxed.

He played holes 17-18 needing just one more birdie to set the 3M Open record. He parred both, including a missile hybrid shot over the water on 18 that landed in the thick rough behind the green.

"Just nuked it," Hossler said.

He'll head to the season-ending Wyndham Championship this week and has accumulated enough points to make the first FedEx Cup playoffs event. Another performance like Sunday's in either of those tournaments would vault Hossler into the to 50 and a spot in the second week of the playoffs.

"I feel like I've been playing solid golf, I just haven't gotten anything out of it," Hossler said. "Just trying to keep my head down and in these ideal scoring conditions, take advantage."