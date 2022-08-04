A black bear died in a collision with a motorcyclist on a central Minnesota road, officials said.
The crash occurred about 1:50 p.m. Monday north of Pillager on County Road 34, Pillager Area Fire and Rescue said in a statement.
The motorcyclist suffered scrapes, bruises and a broken wrist, fire and rescue personnel said. A ground ambulance took the motorcyclist to a hospital in Staples.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office identified him as Dwayne M. Walters, 67, of Motley, Minn., and said he was riding a Honda Gold Wing.
Officials have not disclosed the bear's approximate age, weight or gender.