A black bear died in a collision with a motorcyclist on a central Minnesota road, officials said.

The crash occurred about 1:50 p.m. Monday north of Pillager on County Road 34, Pillager Area Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

The motorcyclist suffered scrapes, bruises and a broken wrist, fire and rescue personnel said. A ground ambulance took the motorcyclist to a hospital in Staples.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office identified him as Dwayne M. Walters, 67, of Motley, Minn., and said he was riding a Honda Gold Wing.

Officials have not disclosed the bear's approximate age, weight or gender.