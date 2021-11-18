CONWAY, S.C. — Justin Bean had a career-high 33 points plus 16 rebounds to carry Utah State to an 87-79 double overtime win over Penn in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

Jordan Dingle led the Quakers with 31 points, also a career high.

Rylan Jones had 21 points for Utah State (2-1). Brandon Horvath added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Max Martz had 12 points for the Quakers (2-3). Jelani Williams added seven rebounds and seven assists.

