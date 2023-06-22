An off-duty Minneapolis police officer fired his handgun after a family member allegedly pointed a gun at him at a home Tuesday, according to an update from the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The male officer, whose name has not been released, fired a personal handgun just after noon Tuesday at a home in the 3700 block of S. 27th Avenue, according to the initial police statement. Police were responding to a conflict concerning a "person in crisis" where shots were fired.

Initial investigation found the officer woke up to find a family member, a 30-year-old man, pointing a gun at him, the BCA said in a Wednesday news release.

Both men fired shots but neither were injured, the release states. The officer retreated to a second-story roof for safety. Another man and woman also escaped the home unharmed.

After negotiations with the Minneapolis Police Department's crisis negotiations team, the 30-year-old man surrendered unarmed, the BCA said. He was arrested around 1:20 p.m and booked into in Hennepin County Jail Thursday on suspicion of second-degree assault and domestic assault charges. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are charged.

The BCA recovered three handguns and several cartridge casings at the scene. The off-duty officer was not wearing a body camera. No uniformed officers used force during the incident, the BCA said.

The off-duty officer was placed on standard administrative leave for having fired a shot.