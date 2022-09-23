A man who exchanged gunfire with police at his home in northeast Minneapolis this week was first shot in the stomach by an injured officer before he shot himself in the head and died, state investigators said Friday afternoon.

Also Friday, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the man who died as Brian Keith Bertram, 53, of Minneapolis during the encounter that began late Tuesday afternoon with a 911 hang-up call from the home in the 3400 block of NE. 5th Street and last barely half an hour.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office concurred with the BCA earlier Friday that a shot to the head from a shotgun killed Bertram but stopped short late Friday afternoon of saying he took his own life.

"Manner [of death] is pending investigation," Hennepin County spokesperson Carolyn Marinan told the Star Tribune.

The officer who shot Bertram was identified by the BCA as Luke Rysavy, who has 19 months of law enforcement experience. He was placed on standard administrative leave as the investigation continues.

According to the BCA:

In response to the hang-up calls, Rysavy and another officer went to the home and confirmed there were people inside not answering the front door.

The two officers went in through an open back door and were met by shotgun fire from Bertram that inflicted minor wounds to Rysavy's scalp. Police said he did not require hospitalization.

Rysavy responded with one shot from his pistol, striking Bertram in the stomach.

Both officers exited the home, and "while they were outside, Bertram shot and killed himself," the BCA statement read.

Crime scene personnel recovered a shotgun next to Bertram's body.

Rysavy and the other responding officer were wearing body cameras during the incident., and BCA agents are reviewing that video.

Other people in the home have spoken to investigators, according to the BCA. Police identified them earlier as a woman, a boy and a girl.

An incident report released Wednesday by the Police Department said the woman was stabbed in the back and the face by Bertram, but neither MPD nor the BCA has elaborated on the seriousness of her injuries.

The BCA said that once its investigation is complete, it will send its findings without recommendation to the County Attorney's Office for review to determine whether the police response was justified.

MPD records show there have been two complaints filed against Rysavy, with one closed with no discipline and the other remaining open. The nature of the complaints were not disclosed.