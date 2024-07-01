Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Police in Crookston, Minn., fatally shot a man who failed to follow commands given by officers responding to a fight at a homeless shelter late Sunday night, the city's police chief said.

Officers were called to the Care and Share shelter on the 200 block of E. 3rd Street about 11:45 p.m. for a fight in progress and encountered a man who "was being combative toward officers," said Police Chief Darin Selzler.

The man did not follow verbal commands, Selzler added in a statement.

Though it was not clear if the man was armed, officers fired nonlethal rounds before one officer fired a department-issued handgun and struck the man, Selzler said.

Officers provided life-saving care at the scene, but the man died, Selzler said.

The man's name has not been released.

Officials with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are leading the investigation and said it would release more information once a preliminary investigation was complete.

This is the second shooting involving an officer in Crookston in recent months. In May, two Crookston police officers and a Polk County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed Andrew Dale, 35. The officers were responding to a 911 call about a man wielding a hatchet. Dale reportedly charged at officers, who used less-lethal rounds before shooting him.

Dale later died at a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with startribune.com for further updates.