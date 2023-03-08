The man who died Saturday in a chaotic parking lot exchange of gunfire with Stillwater police has been identified as Okwan Rahmier Sims, 21, according to officials.

Sims was shot multiple times after he confronted police at the Curve Crest Villas at 2225 Orleans St. W., firing a handgun and striking at least two squad cars, according to Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller.

Stillwater police officer Justin Dowley, a seven-year veteran, used his service rifle to return fire and shoot Sims. Dowley has been put on administrative leave, a standard practice.

A second unnamed officer was also put on leave, although it's unclear for now if he fired his weapon, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. An ongoing investigation will determine if the officer fired his weapon, and his name will be released if it's later determined that he did, the BCA said.

The shooting took place near a youth athletic facility that was busy with afternoon practices at the time of the shooting, said Mueller, who added that people believed at first that it was an "active-shooter" situation.

It's still not clear what triggered the violence, but a woman named Felicia Harris told authorities that she went to Sims' apartment and was shot at least once when he came out of his room with a gun, according to the BCA. Police responded soon after as 911 calls reported the shots.

Harris is expected to recover from her injuries, according to the BCA. Officers performed lifesaving care to Sims until he was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. A 9mm handgun, several extended magazines and dozens of 9mm shell casings were found at the scene.

Several officers wearing body cameras captured portions of the shooting on video, according to the BCA. Officer Dowley wasn't scheduled to work until 3 p.m., and hadn't yet put his camera on. The videos are being reviewed by the BCA. They will be made public after the case is closed and fully adjudicated.