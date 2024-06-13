The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is investigating Wednesday night following a police use-of-force incident in south Minneapolis.

The BCA did not immediately confirm where it happened, but Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez said in a post on X that it was in the area of 34th Street and Hiawatha Avenue, calling it a possible shooting, based on reports from community members.

A little before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Metro Transit announced that, "due to police activity," the Blue line train service would be suspended between the Franklin Avenue station and 46th Street station."Blue line trains will reverse direction at these stations. Trains will not travel to 38th St Station or Lake St Station until situation is resolved," Metro Transit said in its alert.











