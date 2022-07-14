The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on scene at a shooting involving police in Minneapolis, but it was not immediately clear if it was related to a standoff at an apartment building in the Seward neighborhood that entered its eighth hour Thursday morning.

"More information to come," the BCA said.

Minneapolis police and a SWAT team have been at the scene of a standoff at an apartment building just south of downtown.

Officers responded to an apartment building near Cedar and Franklin avenues in the Seward neighborhood at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after getting a call about shots fired from inside the building.

Several nearby streets were shut down and remained closed Thursday morning.

Officers heard additional gunshots as they arrived, according to a news release from the Police Department. There have been no initial reports of any injuries.

Multiple squads arrived at the scene to help and other residents who were believed to be in harm's way were moved to safety. The department asked people to stay clear of the area.

Negotiators and the SWAT team "are working to bring about a peaceful resolution," the Police Department press release said.

This is a developing story. Check back with StarTribune.com for updates.