The Associated Press poll for Minnesota girls' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Others Receiving votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Forest Lake, Lakeville North, Blaine, Farmington, Cretin-Derham Hall, Woodbury.

Others Receiving votes: St. Paul United, St. Paul Blades, Thief River Falls, Moose Lake Area, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge.