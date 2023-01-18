The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper:
TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK
1. Minnetonka 16-2-0 1
2. Gentry Academy 15-1-0 2
3. Edina 12-3-1 4
4. Hill-Murray 14-2-1 5
5. Andover 13-3-0 2
6. Holy Family 14-4-1 7
7. Maple Grove 13-4-1 6
8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 13-3-1 9
9. Benilde-St Margaret's 10-4-2 10
10. Stillwater 14-4-0 8
11. Moorhead 12-5-0 11
12. Lakeville North 14-5-0 12
13. Lakeville South 14-2-0 13
14. Roseville/Mahtomedi 13-5-0 19
15. Rogers 9-8-1 16
16. North Wright COunty 7-7-0 20
17. Blake 9-9-0 15
18. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 10-5-2 18
19. Northfield 11-6-0 14
20. (T) Grand Rapis/Greenway 12-7-0 NR
20. (T) Woodbury 13-6-0 17
Other Teams Receiving Votes:
Owatonna, Eastview, East Ridge, Bemidji, Rosemount, Alexandria, , Elk River/Zimmerman, Apple Valley, Prior Lake, Brainerd/Little Falls, Roseau.
1. Warroad 14-2-1 1
2. Academy of Holy Angels 13-3-1 2
3. Proctor/Hermantown 12-4-2 3
4. Simley 14-4-1 5
5. Orono 12-3-4 4
6. Mound Westonka/SWC 13-5-0 6
7. South St. Paul 14-4-1 7
8. Dodge County 13-4-0 8
9.Crookston 13-4-1 10
10. Duluth Marshall 13-5-1 9
11. Mankato East/Loyola 14-4-0 11
12. Fergus Falls 16-4-1 12
13. Albert Lea 11-6-0 17
14. Luverne 11-5-0 15
15. Delano/Rockford 10-8-1 13
16. Moose Lake Area 9-5-1 14
17. Willmar 9-5-1 18
18. New Ulm 11-6-1 19
19. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 10-9-0 NR
20. Chisago Lakes 8-9-0 16
Others Receiving Votes:
River Lakes, Hutchinson, Minneapolis, Breck, Rock Ridge, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Waseca.