The Associated Press poll for Minnesota girls' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper.

1. Andover

2. Edina

3. Minnetonka

4. Stillwater

5. Benilde-St. Margaret's

6. Hill-Murray

7. Wayzata

8. Gentry Academy

9. Holy Family

10. Centennial

11. Lakeville South

12. Maple Grove

13. Grand Rapids/Greenway

14. Blake

15. Eastview

16. Cretin-Derham Hall

17. Rogers

18. Rosemount

19. Roseau

20. North Wright County

1. Warroad

2. Proctor-Hermantown

3. Orono

4. South St. Paul

5. Simley

6. Chisago Lakes

7. Mound Westonka

8. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

9. River Lakes

10. Holy Angels-Richfield

11. Duluth Marshall

12. Breck

13. Luverne

14. Mankato East/Loyola

15. Delano-Rockford

16. Hutchinson

17. Minneapolis

18. Mahtomedi

19. New Ulm

20. Hibbing-Chisholm