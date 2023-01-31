Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper and the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association:

TEAM WIN-LOSS-TIE LAST WEEK

1. Minnetonka 17-2-0 1

2. Edina 13-4-1 5

3. Wayzata 13-4-2 2

4. Andover 14-5-0 8

5. Benilde-St. Margaret's 13-5-0 10

6. Chanhassen 17-2-0 3

7. Maple Grove 15-4-1 4

8. Rogers 12-3-3 7

9. St. Thomas Academy 15-5-0 12

10. Cretin-Derham Hall 13-6-1 6

11. White Bear Lake 13-4-0 9

12. Lakeville South 11-5-1 11

13. Champlin Park 14-5-0 14

14. Holy Family 13-5-0 13

15. Shakopee 12-5-0 15

16. Eastview 12-6-0 19

17. Centennial 10-6-1 18

18. Stillwater 10-4-3 16

19. Duluth East 12-6-1 17

20. Hill-Murray 9-8-1 NR

Other schools receiving votes:

Roseville, Roseau, Gentry Academy, Prior Lake, Blake, Lakeville North, Hastings, Woodbury, Moorhead, Grand Rapids.

1. Warroad 18-0-0 1

2. Hermantown 15-2-1 2

3. Orono 16-2-0 3

4. Mahtomedi 11-6-0 4

5. East Grand Forks 12-6-0 5

6. Northfield 15-4-0 6

7. Detroit Lakes 13-4-1 7

8. Hibbing-Chisholm 13-6-1 8

9. Two Rivers 15-4-1 10

10. Delano 10-8-0 11

11. Rock Ridge 12-5-1 9

12. St. Cloud Cathedral 11-7-0 18

13. New Ulm 16-2-1 13

14. Minneapolis 10-6-2 15

15. Fergus Falls 9-7-1 12

16. Little Falls 11-7-1 NR

17. Luverne 11-6-1 14

18. Providence Academy 10-8-0 NR

19. New Prague 10-6-1 16

20. Duluth Denfeld 10-10-1 17

Other teams receiving votes:

Kittson County Central, Monticello, Thief River Falls, Albert Lea, Waconia, Dodge County, Wadena/Deer Creek.