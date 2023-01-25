The Associated Press polls for Minnesota boys high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper:
TEAM WIN-LOSS-TIE LAST WEEK
1. Warroad 16-0-0 1
2. Hermantown 12-2-1 2
3. Orono 14-2-0 3
4. Mahtomedi 11-4-0 4
5. East Grand Forks 11-6-0 5
6. Northfield 12-4-0 5
7. Detroit Lakes 12-4-1 8
8. Hibbing-Chisholm 12-5-1 11
9. Rock Ridge 11-4-1 16
10. Two Rivers 14-3-1 12
11. Delano 9-7-0 9
12. Fergus Falls 8-5-1 7
13. New Ulm 14-2-1 13
14. Luverne 9-5-1 NR
15. Minneapolis 9-6-1 NR
16. New Prague 10-4-0 19
17. Duluth Denfeld 10-8-1 14
18. St.Cloud Cathedral 8-7-0 18
19. Albert Lea 12-4-0 15
Wadena-Deer Creek 10-4-0 20
Other teams receiving votes:
Kittson County Central, Mankato East/Loyola, Minneapolis, Monticello, Little Falls, Thief River Falls, Providence Academy, Waconia, Dodge County.
TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK
1. Minnetonka 18-2-0 1
2. Hill-Murray 16-2-1 4
3. Gentry Academy 17-2-0 2
4. Edina 14-4-1 3
5. Andover 16-3-0 5
6. Holy Family 15-5-1 6
7. Maple Grove 15-4-1 7
8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 15-4-1 8
9. Stillwater 16-4-0 10
10. Lakeville South 17-2-0 13
11. Moorehead 14-6-0 11
12. benilde-St. Margaret's 12-5-2 9
13. Lakeville North 15-6-0 12
14. Apple Valley 15-5-1 NR
15. Roseville/Mahtomedi 13-7-1 14
16. Grand Rapids/Greenway 13-9-0 20
17. Northfield 13-6-0 19
18. North Wright County 8-9-1 16
19. Blake 10-10-0 17
20. Rogers 10-8-1 15
Other Teams Receiving Votes:
Owatonna, Eastview, Bemidji, Rosemount, Elk River/Zimmerman, Prior Lake, Brainerd/Little Falls, Roseau.