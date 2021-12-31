2021-22 Let's Play Hockey Rankings Presented by Tradition Companies
Class AA
1. Andover 9-2-1
2. Roseau 11-1-0
3. Lakeville South 9-1-0
4. Hill-Murray 8-3-0
5. Edina 7-3-0
6. Maple Grove 7-3-1
7. St. Thomas Academy 6-5-0
8. Cretin-Derham Hall 7-3-0
9. Benilde-St., Margaret's 7-4-0
10. Wayzata 6-4-1
11. Moorhead 8-5-0
12. Grand Rapids 8-3-0
13. Lakeville North 6-2-0
14. Centennial 7-2-0
15. Rosemount 5-4-0
16. Eden Prairie 6-5-0
17. Chaska 7-4-0
18. Eastview 6-2-0
19. Rogers 6-5-1
20. Minnetonka 6-4-1
Class A
1. Hermantown 8-1-0
2. Warroad 10-0-0
3. Little Falls 12-0-0
4. Duluth Denfeld 9-2-0
5. Delano 7-3-0
6. Mahtomedi 5-5-1
7. Minneapolis 8-3-0
8. St. Cloud Cathedral 8-3-0
9. Providence Academy 9-2-0
10. Detroit Lakes 9-3-0
11. East Grand Forks 4-5-0
12. Fergus Falls 9-3-0
13. Greenway 3-3-0
14. Albert Lea 7-2-0
15. Park/Cottage Grove 5-4-0
16. Southwest Christian/Richfield 4-4-1
17. Simley 9-3-0
18. Chisago Lakes 7-2-1
19. Mankato East 8-4-0
20. Northfield 5-3-0