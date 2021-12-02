See more of the story

2021-22 Let's Play Hockey Rankings Presented by Tradition Companies

Boys High School Class AA Rankings - Dec. 1, 2021

1. Edina (29)

2-0-0

7

2. Andover (2)

2-0-0

5

3. Maple Grove

1-1-0

1

4. Ben-St.

Margaret's

1-0-0

8

5. Lakeville South

2-0-0

6

6. Hill-Murray

0-1-0

4

7. Grand Rapids

2-0-0

9

8. Chaska

3-0-0

16

9. St. Thomas Academy

1-1-0

13

10. Cretin-Derham Hall

1-1-0

2

11. Wayzata

1-1-0

10

12. Moorhead

0-2-0

3

13. Prior Lake

0-0-0

11

14. Roseau

2-1-0

15

15. Minnetonka

1-1-0

12

16. Eden Prairie

0-0-0

14

17. Rogers

0-1-0

17

18. St. Michael-Alber

1-0-0

NR

19. Blaine

0-1-0

NR

20. Centennial

0-0-0

19

Hutchinson, Mankato East/Loyola, Chisago Lakes, St. Paul Johnson, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, Hibbing-Chisholm, Detroit Lakes, Totino Grace.