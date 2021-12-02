2021-22 Let's Play Hockey Rankings Presented by Tradition Companies
Boys High School Class AA Rankings - Dec. 1, 2021
1. Edina (29)
2-0-0
7
2. Andover (2)
2-0-0
5
3. Maple Grove
1-1-0
1
4. Ben-St.
Margaret's
1-0-0
8
5. Lakeville South
2-0-0
6
6. Hill-Murray
0-1-0
4
7. Grand Rapids
2-0-0
9
8. Chaska
3-0-0
16
9. St. Thomas Academy
1-1-0
13
10. Cretin-Derham Hall
1-1-0
2
11. Wayzata
1-1-0
10
12. Moorhead
0-2-0
3
13. Prior Lake
0-0-0
11
14. Roseau
2-1-0
15
15. Minnetonka
1-1-0
12
16. Eden Prairie
0-0-0
14
17. Rogers
0-1-0
17
18. St. Michael-Alber
1-0-0
NR
19. Blaine
0-1-0
NR
20. Centennial
0-0-0
19
Hutchinson, Mankato East/Loyola, Chisago Lakes, St. Paul Johnson, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, Hibbing-Chisholm, Detroit Lakes, Totino Grace.