The final Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 9-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 16. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<

;W;L;Pts;Pv;High;Low

1. Las Vegas (9);26;10;108;2;1;1

2. Chicago;26;10;98;1;2;3

3. Connecticut;25;11;90;3;2;4

4. Seattle;22;14;81;4;3;5

5. Washington;22;14;73;5;4;5

6. Dallas;18;18;60;6;6;9

7. New York;16;20;55;10;6;7

8. Phoenix;15;21;45;8;8;8

9. Minnesota;14;22;35;7;7;10

10. Atlanta;14;22;30;9;9;10

11. Los Angeles;13;22;18;11;11;11

12. Indiana;5;31;9;12;12;12