The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 26. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<

;W;L;Pts;Pv;High;Low

1. Chicago (11);21;7;132;1;1;1

2. Las Vegas;20;8;118;2;2;3

3. Connecticut;19;9;113;4;2;3

4. Seattle;18;10;97;3;4;5

5. Washington;17;11;90;5;4;5

6. Atlanta;12;16;66;6;6;9

7. Los Angeles;12;15;58;9;6;11

8. Dallas;12;15;54;8;6;10

9. Phoenix;12;16;53;11;6;11

10. New York;10;17;37;9;7;11

11. Minnesota;10;19;29;7;7;11

12. Indiana;5;25;11;12;12;12