The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 26. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<
;W;L;Pts;Pv;High;Low
1. Chicago (11);21;7;132;1;1;1
2. Las Vegas;20;8;118;2;2;3
3. Connecticut;19;9;113;4;2;3
4. Seattle;18;10;97;3;4;5
5. Washington;17;11;90;5;4;5
6. Atlanta;12;16;66;6;6;9
7. Los Angeles;12;15;58;9;6;11
8. Dallas;12;15;54;8;6;10
9. Phoenix;12;16;53;11;6;11
10. New York;10;17;37;9;7;11
11. Minnesota;10;19;29;7;7;11
12. Indiana;5;25;11;12;12;12