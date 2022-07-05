The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 5. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<

;W;L;Pts;Pv;High;Low

1. Chicago (10);15;5;120;1;1;1

2. Las Vegas;15;6;103;1;2;4

3. Connecticut;14;7;102;3;2;4

4. Seattle;13;8;91;5;2;5

5. Washington;13;10;82;4;4;6

6. Los Angeles;10;11;68;9;4;7

7. Atlanta;10;11;62;9;6;9

8. Minnesota;7;15;41;11;7;11

9. New York;8;12;36;6;8;10

10. Phoenix;9;14;35;8;8;11

11. Dallas;9;12;30;7;8;11

12. Indiana;5;17;10;12;12;12