The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 5. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<
;W;L;Pts;Pv;High;Low
1. Chicago (10);15;5;120;1;1;1
2. Las Vegas;15;6;103;1;2;4
3. Connecticut;14;7;102;3;2;4
4. Seattle;13;8;91;5;2;5
5. Washington;13;10;82;4;4;6
6. Los Angeles;10;11;68;9;4;7
7. Atlanta;10;11;62;9;6;9
8. Minnesota;7;15;41;11;7;11
9. New York;8;12;36;6;8;10
10. Phoenix;9;14;35;8;8;11
11. Dallas;9;12;30;7;8;11
12. Indiana;5;17;10;12;12;12